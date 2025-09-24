Students must respect parents, preserve culture & traditions, and understand their duties: Gov

“Shiksha Ki Baat” prog inaugurated

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated the Education Department’s innovative initiative “Shiksha Ki Baat” programme at the Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, here, on Tuesday. The aim of “Shiksha Ki Baat” is to provide students studying in the diverse geographical and social settings of the state with the opportunity to directly interact with inspirational personalities. This programme will be organised every month in the last week, when educationists, litterateurs, social workers, scientists, entrepreneurs, military officers, and other distinguished individuals will interact with students. It will be broadcast live from the central virtual studio at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, connecting more than 1,300 schools.

At the inaugural event, the Governor directly interacted with children from remote areas. Students from Chamoli, Tehri, Pithoragarh, and other districts asked him career-related questions. The Governor addressed their queries based on his experiences and shared with them the mantras of success.

On this occasion, the Governor said that “Shiksha Ki Baat” is a farsighted and commendable initiative of the Education Department that will give new direction to the future of children. He emphasised the importance of proper use of technology in the present times, adding that in the education sector, it is an effective medium for providing equal opportunities to children. He appreciated the Education Department for making the right use of technology.

Addressing the students, the Governor urged them to dream big and take a pledge to fulfil those dreams. He said that to turn dreams into reality, extra effort is necessary, which is the key to success. He added that their vision and contribution will play a significant role in building a developed India.

The Governor appealed to the students to respect their parents, preserve their culture and traditions, and fulfil their duties towards the nation. He also advised children to stay away from drugs and called upon teachers to guide them in overcoming this challenge.

The Governor highly appreciated the technological innovations of the Education Department and its efforts to bring such initiatives to children. He said that such endeavours not only boost children’s confidence but also give them the opportunity to refine their talent and achieve excellence in life.

On this occasion, Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat expressed gratitude to the Governor. He stated that, every month, an eminent personality would be invited to interact with students to provide them guidance and inspiration. He also mentioned that the next month, the Chief Minister would be invited. The programme was attended by Secretary, School Education, Ravinath Raman; Director General, Education, Deepti Singh; Director, Primary Education, Ajay Naudiyal; Director, SCERT, Bandana Garbyal; VEPL General Manager, Mansi Sharma; Project Coordinator Nikhil Rana; Akash Bhadana; Ravi Jha; along with other officials of the Education Department.