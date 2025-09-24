Allegations of paper leak by Cong are baseless and irresponsible: Mahendra Bhatt

BJP to hold workshop in Doon today to draw up strategy for ‘Mission Hat-trick 2027’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Sep: BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh will be in Dehradun tomorrow to attend the party’s state workshop, where the leadership is expected to deliberate upon the action plan for ‘Mission Hat-trick’ in the 2027 Assembly elections. The workshop is being seen as the formal launch of the party’s organisational preparations for its third consecutive victory in Uttarakhand. It may be recalled that the state assembly elections are due to be held in early months of the year 2027 and the BJP is known to draw its poll strategy and action plan well in advance before the polls.

State Media Convener Manveer Chauhan shared with the media that the workshop will be held tomorrow at a private institute in the Kuanwala area of the capital. National General Secretary (Organisation) Santosh will guide the newly appointed state office bearers, district in-charges, co-in-charges, district presidents and district general secretaries. The meeting will also be attended by state in-charge and National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Rekha Verma, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajey Kumar.

The central focus of the workshop will be to chalk out the strategy for ‘Mission Hat-trick 2027’ and to strengthen the organisation down to the booth level.

Responding to the questions raised by the media persons at the party headquarters, Mahendra Bhatt said that detailed discussions on the action plan for the 2027 mission will take place in the presence of the National General Secretary (Organisation). He said that deliberations will include how to consolidate the organisation at each booth, how to engage the large team of new public representatives across rural and urban areas, how to highlight the achievements of the government more effectively through organisational programmes, and how to establish units of all frontal organisations and cells at the booth level. Bhatt added that this workshop would mark the beginning of full-fledged preparations by the newly constituted state team for Mission 2027.

The state president also spoke about ongoing party programmes, noting that BJP workers are observing Prime Minister Modi’s birthday fortnight as ‘Daivi Aapda Seva Pakhwada’. He said that while the government is working round the clock to provide relief to the people, dedicated party workers are also engaged in serving the affected with full commitment and spirit of service. He added that the workshop will also deliberate upon ways to make this campaign more effective.

On the issue of paper leak allegations raised by the Congress, Bhatt termed them most unfortunate and irresponsible. He asserted that the incidents reported so far indicate a conspiracy to malign the state’s examination system. He said that the police had immediately acted when the matter came to light and arrested some of the accused. Expressing confidence that the entire conspiracy would be unearthed within a day or two, he said that those found guilty would face stringent punishment under the state’s strict anti-copying law, a punishment that would be remembered for generations. He strongly condemned what he described as an atmosphere of distrust being spread by the opposition and clarified that although three questions from the paper had leaked, no answers had reached the examination centre.