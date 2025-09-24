Union Power Minister Manohar Lal applauds THDCIL on COD of 2nd Unit of Khurja STPP

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 23 Sep: THDC India Limited successfully commenced the Commercial Operation of the 2nd Unit (660 MW) of the (2×660 MW) Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power, Housing & Urban Affairs, officially inaugurated the commercial operation of the 2nd Unit through virtual mode. AK Sharma, UP Minister of Energy & Urban Development, and Narendra Bhooshan Additional Chief Secretary, Energy & Additional Sources of Energy, UP, along with other officials were also present during the event via virtual mode. The event was attended by dignitaries from the Power sector who joined virtually from Ministry of Power, Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi, including Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, Srikant Nagulapalli, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, GoI; Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, GoI; and RK Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL. From the Khurja Project Control room, the event was joined by Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance), THDCIL, and Kumar Sharad, ED (Project), THDCIL, along with senior officials from THDCIL and representatives from the project consortium comprising NTPC Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Steag, RITES, GE Vernova, L&T, EMERSON, and other key stakeholders from the power sector.

Union Minister Manohar Lal congratulated THDCIL and all stakeholders associated with the Khurja Super Thermal Power Project on achieving this significant milestone. He underlined the crucial role of KSTPP in driving power sector growth, strengthening grid stability, and meeting the energy aspirations of Uttar Pradesh and the nation. The Minister further emphasised that THDCIL, traditionally recognised as a hydropower company, has set a new benchmark by completing this thermal project in record time, serving as an inspiration for the entire industry.

UP Minister AK Sharma lauded the COD milestone, stating that the 2nd unit of KSTPP is a significant step towards meeting India’s growing energy requirements with reliable and affordable power. With Uttar Pradesh as the major beneficiary receiving 64.7% of the power generated, Khurja STPP is set to play a pivotal role in making UP self-reliant in the energy sector. The project is expected to significantly enhance the state’s overall energy security and support regional development.

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, congratulated THDCIL on this achievement, and stated that KSTPP will not only enhance power supply in Uttar Pradesh and northern India but also reaffirm the nation’s commitment to developing modern, efficient, and sustainable power infrastructure.

THDCIL CMD RK Vishnoi expressed gratitude to Union Minister Manohar Lal for gracing the occasion with his distinguished presence. He also conveyed his regards to Minister AK Sharma. He acknowledged the constant guidance and support of the Ministry of Power and NTPC whose steadfast encouragement has been instrumental in the successful execution of the (2x 600 MW) Khurja STPP project.

The 1320 MW plant, executed through 14 specialised packages, achieved COD of its first unit on 26 January 2025 and the second unit on 22 September 2025, ensuring smooth completion despite COVID-19 and other challenges. Equipped with ultra-supercritical technology, high-efficiency environmental safeguards, and a captive coal linkage from Amelia Mine, the project is designed to generate 9,264 MU annually, contributing effectively to India’s Power capacity and reliability.