Expedite NIT Srinagar construction work: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun 28 May: Instructions have been issued to accelerate the construction works at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, while ensuring quality standards. Officials have also been directed to provide employment opportunities to local residents as per earlier commitments. In addition, NIT authorities have been instructed to hand back the buildings of Government Polytechnic College, Srinagar, currently occupied by the institute, to the Technical Education Department.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today chaired a review meeting at his official residence with officials of the Technical Education Department, National Institute of Technology, and executing agencies. During the meeting, he directed officials to maintain quality while speeding up the ongoing construction works of the institute.

He stated that the State Government has already fulfilled its commitment by providing basic infrastructure facilities such as electricity, water, and roads to the institute, while the remaining works are to be carried out by the institution itself. The Minister expressed displeasure over the functioning of the executing agencies, stating that their work does not appear to be in line with contractual obligations, leading to resentment among local residents.

The departmental minister instructed officials to provide employment and self-employment opportunities on a priority basis to land donors and nearby villagers. He also directed the institute to gradually return the buildings of Government Polytechnic Srinagar, currently under its possession, to the Technical Education Department. Further, he instructed NIT authorities to ensure drinking water supply to villages falling within the institute’s boundary area.

During the review meeting of the Technical Education Department, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat also directed officials to carry out the annual transfers of officers and employees within the stipulated time frame. He also instructed officials to end, within one week, the deputation and attachments of all personnel serving in other departments under deputation or attachment arrangements, and send them back to their original posts.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Technical Education, Manoj Goyal, Dean of NIT Srinagar Prof Vivek Srivastava, Director Technical Education Deshraj, Registrar of NIT Srinagar HM Azad, Secretary UBTER Dr Mukesh Mandey, Joint Director, Technical Education, Alok Mishra, Deputy Director, Technical Education, SK Verma, along with officials and representatives of executing agencies.