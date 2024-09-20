Students of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gairsain have narrow escape as huge fire breaks out

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain (Chamoli), 19 Sep: A major fire broke out at Rajeev Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gairsain early this morning when the students were sleeping. It is being claimed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Soon the intensity of the fire increased and the heat from the high flames of the fire woke up the students who had to run out to save their lives. Fortunately, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

It has been state that the school building’s hall, which has been fabricated out of tin and fibre, caught fire due to a short circuit. This hall comprises four partitions and the children sleep in three out of the four partitions, while the fourth partition serves as a storeroom where the beddings of the children including quilts, mattresses as well as sports equipment and other goods were stored. As per the school authorities, the fire started in the storeroom due to a short circuit and the fire soon engulfed the entire fabricated hall in no time, due to which there was chaos in the entire school. At the time of the fire, there were about 50 students and staff members there.

The school management informed the Gairsain Police Station and the Fire Service about the incident. Meanwhile, fortunately, all the children managed to get out safely from the hall in time. The children, the teachers and other staff members are all learnt to be safe. The fire brigade team and local police and administration soon reached the spot. However, the beddings and other goods of the children were all burnt to ashes before the fire brigade could bring the fire under control.

Sub Inspector Sumit Kumar said that, as soon as the information about the fire was received, the Police and the fire team reached the spot. He added that the fire was brought under control after continuous efforts lasting several hours.