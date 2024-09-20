Fourth accused in Jewellery showroom robbery case arrested

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 19 Sep: Haridwar Police claim to have arrested the fourth accused in the jewellery showroom robbery case. The fourth accused has been arrested by Haridwar Police from Yamunanagar in Haryana. An amount of Rs 13, 500 has been recovered from the accused in addition to a mobile phone.

It may be recalled that, on 1 September, Shri Balaji Jewellers’ showroom had been robbed by armed robbers in broad daylight creating a stir across the state. It was the second such major robbery incident in the state in less than a year and it is claimed that valuables, comprising mainly of gold ornaments worth Rs 4 crores, were looted by the robbers. The incident had resulted in a big question mark over the working of the Police.

The DGP had admitted that this case was a major challenge for the Police and assured the people that the case would be resolved soon. Following the preliminary inquiry, the Police had searched for the accused in several states which resulted in an encounter three days ago with the “robbers” in district Haridwar. In the encounter, one “dacoit” was killed while two others were arrested.

The arrested robber has been identified as Aman Kamboj and he is stated to be a resident of village Pindi in district Firozpur, Punjab.

On the instructions of SSP, Haridwar, Dobhal, a team comprising Roorkee Kotwali in-charge Narendra Bisht and Sub Inspector Ranjit Tomar arrested robber Aman Kamboj from Yamunanagar, Haryana. Aman Kamboj was absconding since the jewellery showroom robbery and the police was searching for him.

Initial interrogation of Kamboj has revealed that he had received an amount of Rs 50 thousand immediately after the robbery incident and had been assured the balance amount after the division of the booty. Kamboj had purchased a new mobile phone worth Rs 25,000 with the looted amount.

SP, City, Swatantra Kumar Singh said that the search is also on for another absconding criminal.