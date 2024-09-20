Mussoorie BJP celebrates PM’s birthday as ‘Seva Saptah’, holds blood donation camp

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 19 Sep: The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Seva Saptah’, here, as part of which a blood donation camp was organised in the auditorium of the Radha Krishna Temple.

The camp was organised with the cooperation of Mahant Indresh Hospital, in which a large number of local people along with the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party participated. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by former Mandal President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Mussoorie, Mohan Petwal.

On this occasion, BJP leaders Satish Dhoundiyal and Pushpa Padiyar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is being celebrated as Seva Saptah in the entire country, while the work of making people aware about the welfare schemes of the government and providing them its benefits is also being done.

They added that Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi allowed the street vendors to sell their goods on Mall Road and provided employment opportunities to rickshaw pullers by giving them new rickshaws. The aim of all BJP workers is to help the poor during the Seva Saptah and to provide the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes to the people.

On this occasion, many people including Rakesh Rawat, Arvind Semwal, Kushal Rana, Rakesh Thakur, Vijay Vindwal, Narendra Padiyar, Uttam Negi, Narendra Melwan, Mukesh Dhanai, Meera Saklani, Chandrakala Saina were also present.