Free Ayushman Health Camp organised at CHC Bhagwanpur

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 19 Sep: A free Ayushman health camp was organised at CHC Bhagwanpur under the joint aegis of Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant, the National Health Mission of Uttarakhand, and the Chief Medical Office, Haridwar.

Over 186 patients took advantage of the free health checkups.

The Department of Community Medicine of the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) organised the free Ayushman health checkup camp at the Community Health Centre in Bhagwanpur (Haridwar).

Under the guidance of HIMS Principal Dr AK Deorari, doctors from various departments, including Dr Surbhi Mishra from Community Medicine, Dr Shivam Sethi from General Medicine, Dr Debajyoti Banerjee from Paediatrics, Dr Chhavi Garg from Ophthalmology, Dr Simran Dhawan from Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Renu Parmar from Dental Surgery, Dr Sukant Tomar from Orthopaedics, and Dr Anshu Prasad from Psychiatry, conducted health examinations and provided consultations to over 186 patients who attended the camp.

Dr Ashok Kumar Srivastava, the nodal officer of the camp, stated that registration, consultations, and tests for sugar, BP, haemoglobin, along with free medicines, were provided to the patients.

MBBS students Swasti Garg, Swati Bisht, Vaibhav Gupta, and Varun Raghuvanshi assisted in the smooth operation of the camp.