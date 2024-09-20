307 closed roads opened in four days in compliance with CM’s orders

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Sep: In compliance with the strict instructions given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to open the blocked roads in various districts of the state at the earliest, it has been claimed by the government that 307 blocked roads have been reopened during the past 4 days. The state administration has also reported that, currently, 174 roads are still closed in various districts of the state. CM Dhami has issued instructions to open these blocked roads also as soon as possible.

Dhami has also directed Secretary, Disaster Management, to submit a detailed status report by 25 September on the action taken to open the blocked roads and the reasons why the remaining roads could not be opened.

Also, the CM has instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to hold a meeting with the departments concerned from their respective districts and make an effective strategy to open the roads. He also directed that whatever kind of cooperation the departments concerned may need to open the roads, must be provided by the DMs.

It may be recalled that due to heavy rains in the past few days, a large number of roads were blocked in districts of the state, affecting the vehicular and foot traffic and resulting in lot of difficulties for the people, particularly in the hills while commuting. Due to the blockage of majority of the rural roads, the connectivity of many rural areas remained cut off for some time. In view of the difficulties of the general public, the CM had directed the Secretary, Disaster Management, to make a comprehensive strategy to make the blocked roads operational as soon as possible. He had also strictly warned that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated. He had also ordered the top officers to take strict action against any officer who shows negligence in this regard.

In compliance with the strict orders of the CM, 307 roads were opened in four days and traffic was restored. It may be recalled that, on 14 September, a total of 481 roads of Public Works Department, NH, PMGSY were closed in various districts of the state. Now, after the opening of 307 roads, only 174 roads are still reported to be closed as on 18 September.

The CM today directed the officials to open the remaining roads at the earliest and to submit a detailed report on roads that may take more time to open to the Disaster Management Secretary.