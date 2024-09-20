Minister Joshi emphasises timely completion of development works

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Sept: Minister Ganesh Joshi reviewed various projects under the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, during a meeting at his camp office in Haathi Barkala, with officials from the district administration, Public Works Department, Water Institute, Water Corporation, MDDA, Forest Department, and Tourism Department.

During the meeting, Joshi instructed officials to complete internal road repairs and other construction works within the stipulated timeframe. He stressed the urgency of completing the Glogidhar treatment project. The Water Corporation and Water Institute officials were directed to coordinate effectively and ensure there are no water leakages.

He also instructed the completion of sewer treatment and STP construction projects on schedule and urged immediate repairs of damaged sewer lines in Mussoorie. The minister called for accelerating the construction of the Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway.

Minister Joshi urged MDDA officials to expedite pending works and prepare estimates for new projects promptly. He highlighted the need to prioritize the installation of street and solar lights in Mussoorie.

He also directed officials to expedite the renovation of Bhadraraj Temple and the Vaishno Mata Temple in Buraskhanda. Furthermore, he emphasized the need to provide relief funds to disaster-affected individuals without delay and instructed PWD officials to submit all pending works to the government within a week.