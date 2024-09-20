Justice yet to be delivered in Ankita Bhandari case even after 2 years: Godiyal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Sep: Former Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal today addressed the media persons at the State Congress Headquarters after paying tribute to Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered two years ago. Remembering the incident, Godiyal claimed that it was unfortunate that justice has not been served as yet in the case.

Godiyal claimed that, on the one hand, the Uttarakhand Government has turned deaf and dumb regarding the case, and on the other hand, the parents of Ankita Bhandari and the people of the state are still waiting for justice to be delivered. Two years have passed but there is no indication when those ‘guilty” in the case would be punished.

Godiyal also claimed that, in these two years, the BJP government has continuously tried to cover up the Ankita Bhandari murder case. He stated that the resort linked to Ankita Bhandari’s murder was set on fire twice, and a bulldozer was deployed at Vanantara Resort to destroy evidence. The government also ignored the demand of the people to order a CBI Inquiry in the case. Not only this, the case is not even being heard by a fast track court.

Godiyal claimed that perhaps this is the reason why today there is a flood of crimes against women in the state, because the morale of the criminals is high as they have realised that the Dhami government only speaks about strict action but in reality they are given protection.

Godiyal claimed that, over the last few days, there has been a flood of crimes in Uttarakhand. Cases of theft, robbery and other serious crimes have become a regular feature. Not only this, there are incidents of dacoity and murder in broad daylight while crimes against women are on the rise. He also asserted that, unfortunately, many crimes of sexual assault against women including against minors have been committed by people with links to the ruling party.

Godiyal added that the gang rape and murder of a woman nurse in Rudrapur, the rape of a 16-year-old girl by five men at ISBT, Dehradun, rape of a minor by BJP’s Mandal Chief from Salt, Bhagat Bora, and of another minor by Lalkuan Milk Union President Mukesh Bora, who is a BJP leader, the case of attempted sexual assault on a teenage girl admitted in Sushila Tiwari hospital in Haldwani, molestation of a student by a watchman in Pithoragarh are just a few of these shameful cases. Godiyal claimed that failure on part of the government to ensure justice in the Ankita Bhandari case even after two years since her death shows that the law and order in the state has collapsed.