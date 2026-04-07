Subodh Uniyal inspects Pauri Hospital, suspends medical superintendent

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun 6 Apr: Health Minister Subodh Uniyal continues to conduct surprise inspection of government hospitals after recently assuming charge as Health Minister of the state and take action. During a surprise inspection of the Pauri District Hospital recently, he ordered strict action after finding serious negligence on part of the hospital administration towards maintenance of the CT Scan machine installed at the hospital.

According to reports, the machine, purchased at a cost of several crores of rupees to provide relief to patients suffering from serious ailments, was found to have been left in the open without any protective arrangements since 2022. As a result, it has been completely damaged. The incident has exposed grave negligence, indifference and failure on the part of officials in safeguarding government property and fulfilling their responsibilities.

Following an inquiry, the then Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Vijeyendra Bhardwaj, has been found prima facie guilty. Based on these findings, the government has suspended him and initiated departmental proceedings under the rules on the direction of Uniyal.

Commenting on the development, Health Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that the state government is committed to strengthening and ensuring transparency in health services. He made it clear that negligence or disregard for public interest will not be tolerated at any level. He directed that proper maintenance of all medical resources in institutions must be ensured and warned that strict action will continue against those found guilty. Yesterday, also, while conducting inspection of another hospital in district Tehri he ordered suspension of para medical employee.