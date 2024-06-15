Successful Thoracic surgeries held at Graphic Era Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: The experts of Graphic Era Hospital gave new life to a patient by performing Thoracic Surgery.

Thoracic surgery requires a highly experienced and trained thoracic surgeon. That is why this surgery is not easily available. However, Graphic Era hospital has achieved the feat of successfully performing thoracic surgery on two patients. Any type of operation in the chest is called thoracic surgery. This surgery is used to repair lungs affected by cancer and trauma.

Dehradun resident Suraj Singh Negi and Haldwani resident Tarun Sharma are healthy after the surgery. This surgery was done by the team of Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Puneet Tyagi and Thoracic Surgeon Dr Roman Dutta.