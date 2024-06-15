Vikram Singh Negi made chief observer for selection panel of Cong bypoll candidates

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: On the instructions of Uttarakhand State Congress in-charge, MP Kumari Selja, State Congress Committee President Karan Mahara has appointed observers for the panel that will select possible Congress candidates for the assembly bypoll in the Badrinath assembly constituency.

In Uttarakhand, the bypolls are being held on 2 assembly seats, namely Badrinath (Chamoli) and Manglaur (Haridwar). According to Mahara, Pratap Nagar MLA Vikram Singh Negi has been appointed as the Chief Observer, State General Secretary Mahendra Singh Negi (Guruji) as Co-Observer and former Minister Mantri Prasad Naithani as Special Assistant. Karan Mahara wants the observers to reach the Badrinath constituency as soon as possible and establish coordination with District, Block and City Presidents, PCC Members, senior Congress Leaders, Congress office-bearers and party workers, meet everyone personally and submit the panel of suitable names as soon as possible.

Mahara added that, so far. about nine claimants have submitted their bio data to the PCC and expressed the desire to contest the assembly byelection from Badrinath Assembly seat. He said that, after the report of the observers comes, the PCC will soon prepare a final panel and send it to the All India Congress Committee for a final decision. The PCC Chief said that the list of contenders for the upcoming by-election from Badrinath is long, therefore, based on the report received from the appointed observers, after discussion with all the senior leaders on the names given in the panel, the name of the Congress candidates from Badrinath and Mangalore will be announced soon.

In the meeting held today via Zoom, State In-charge Kumari Selja, Co-In-charge Deepika Pandey, State Congress President Karan Mahara, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, former Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal, National Secretary Qazi Nizamuddin, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhawan Kapri, District President, Chamoli, Mukesh Negi and Advisor to the State Congress President Amarjeet Singh were also present.