Sushma Rawat selected as new Director, Exploration, ONGC

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 12 Sep: Sushma Rawat, currently Executive Director with ONGC has been selected as the new Director Exploration, ONGC. She has been chosen out of a total of six candidates for the post, interviews in respect of which were held on 9 September. The final decision to make the selection was taken in a meeting of the PESB (Public Enterprise Selection Board) held today.

Sushma is native of Pauri Garhwal.

The other candidates for the post were Sanjeev Tokhi, Director Exploration, ONGC Videsh Ltd, Om Prakash Sinha, Executive Director, ONGC, Vikas Jagadish Pandey, Executive Director ONGC, Deep Chandra Pant, Executive Director, ONGC and Priya Ranjan Mishra, Group General Manager, ONGC.

It may be recalled that as the outgoing Director Exploration Rajesh Kumar Srivastava is due to retire in December besides being promoted as CMD ONGC already, the post of Director Exploration had been advertised. It may further be noted that director level appointments in PSUs are made by PESB.