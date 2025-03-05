Suyash Agrawal elected new Chairperson of CII Uttarakhand State Council 2025-26

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Mar: Suyash Agrawal, Director of Krishna Multimedia Pvt Ltd, a leading multimedia and cinema company based in Dehradun, with presence in Uttar Pradesh, has been elected the new Chairperson of CII Uttarakhand State Council for 2025-26. With a keen eye for innovation and a passion for delivering exceptional cinematic experiences, Agrawal plays a pivotal role in steering the company towards continued success.

Under his astute leadership, Krishna Multimedia Pvt Ltd operates a highly acclaimed 4-screen multiplex in Dehradun, known as Silvercity Cinemas. Additionally, Agarwal oversees the operations of Silvercity group, which boasts multiplexes in key locations including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Nainital.

With a focus on excellence, Suyash Agrawal remains committed to elevating the standards of entertainment, ensuring that audiences across various cities in India are treated to unforgettable cinematic adventures.

Sanjay Agarwal, who has been elected Vice-President, is a Director at Pro Packaging Industries, a company specialising in high-quality pharmaceutical packaging solutions. With a strong background in business and education, he has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and innovation.

Beyond the pharmaceutical industry, Agarwal is the Founder of RIT Roorkee—the only NAAC A++ accredited Engineering and Management Institute in Uttarakhand and Delhi Public School, Vikasnagar, both Institutions renowned for their commitment to academic excellence. Additionally, he has established solar power projects in Uttarakhand, contributing to sustainable energy initiatives.

A passionate advocate for entrepreneurship, Agarwal is also the Founder Charter Member and Treasurer of TiE Dehradun, an organisation dedicated to fostering startups and promoting entrepreneurial growth.

An alumnus of The Doon School, Dehradun, he pursued his MBA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. His leadership and vision continue to shape both the education and industrial sectors, driving innovation and excellence.