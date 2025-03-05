Military Hospital Dehradun observes World Obesity Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Mar: A lecture on obesity related diseases was organised for army personnel at the Military Hospital, Dehradun, under the aegis of the Military Hospital and Station Health organisations and Uttarakhand Sub Area.

On this occasion, Colonel Alok Gupta informed the soldiers about obesity related diseases and serious health problems, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, osteoarthritis, fatigue, and depression. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce obesity in a timely manner.

Captain Jitendra Sharma and Captain Rishabh Mal explained how to avoid obesity by advising them to avoid junk and processed foods, oily substances as much as possible. Include more fruits and green vegetables in their diet regularly. The importance of regular exercise was also emphasised.

On this occasion, 5 Officers, 25 JCOs, and 140 soldiers participated and gained information about the health complications that can arise from obesity. A health exhibition was also organised on the occasion.