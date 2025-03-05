Quantum University hosts seminar on “Strengthening Frontiers”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 4 Mar: Quantum University, Roorkee, successfully hosted a seminar on the theme “Strengthening Frontiers: A Commitment to Defence Research and Safety”, here, today.

Present were Lt Gen Harimohan Iyer as the Chief Guest and Brigadier Sandeep Chaturvedi as the Guest of Honour, President of Quantum University, Ajay Goyal, Vice Chairman Er Shobhit Goyal, and Vice Chancellor Prof Vivek Kumar. The event emphasised the crucial role of defence research, national security, and the sacrifices made by the armed forces to safeguard the nation.

The event commenced with a tree plantation drive within the university campus in memory of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. The guests, faculty members, and students participated in this solemn yet meaningful activity. Following the plantation drive, a tribute ceremony was held at the Martyrs’ Wall near the reception area of the university.

Lt Gen Harimohan Iyer, Brigadier Sandeep Chaturvedi and other dignitaries paid their respects to the martyrs. The university’s student band played a series of patriotic tunes, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere that resonated deeply with all present.

The event also marked the inauguration of National Safety Week, reinforcing the significance of safety measures and awareness. representing the Civil Link Club, officially launched the initiative, emphasising the importance of safety in all aspects of life, particularly in the realm of national defence and infrastructure development. The distinguished guests were given a special tour of the Museum of Indian Knowledge System developed by Quantum University. The museum showcases India’s rich heritage, scientific advancements, and contributions to global knowledge systems. The visit provided insights into ancient wisdom, its modern relevance, and its potential applications in contemporary defense and safety strategies.

One of the highlights of the event was an engaging panel discussion on the topic “Role of Defence Forces towards National Safety and Integration.” The session brought together experts, faculty members, and students to discuss the evolving role of the armed forces in safeguarding national security and unity. Brigadier Sandeep Chaturvedi, in his address, emphasised the sacrifices made by soldiers and the significance of their unwavering commitment to the nation’s safety. He spoke about the challenges faced by defence personnel and how their selfless dedication ensures peace and stability. Lt Gen Harimohan Iyer further elaborated on the importance of a robust military presence in maintaining national security. He highlighted the evolving nature of modern warfare and the need for technological advancements in defence research to stay ahead in strategic planning and security measures.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks proposed by Prof Vivek Kumar. He acknowledged the efforts of the organising team, faculty, and students in making the event a grand success. Dr Amit Dixit, Registrar, Dr Manish Srivastva, Director, QSB, Dr Brij Mohan Singh, Director, QST, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.