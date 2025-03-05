U’chal University students engage with Australian Universities for Global Learning

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Mar: In a significant step towards fostering global learning and collaboration, Uttaranchal University in collaboration with IDP hosted a delegation of representatives from prestigious Australian Universities, such as Deakin University, Central Queensland University, Australian Catholic University, and University of Technology, Sydney. The visit, which took place today, aimed to promote cross-cultural exchange and explore opportunities for academic partnerships.

The event was inaugurated by Ankita Joshi, Vice President, who extended a warm welcome to the representatives. On this occasion, Prof (Dr) Shravan Kumar, Director, Office of International Affairs, and Prof (Dr) Sumit Chaudhary, Director, UIT were also present.

The representatives interacted with Uttaranchal University’s students of various streams, sharing insights into the Australian education system, research opportunities, and cultural experiences. The event provided a platform for students to engage in meaningful discussions, ask questions, and gain valuable perspectives on global education.

A large number of students from different colleges enthusiastically participated in the event, clarifying their queries and gaining valuable insights into the global exposure.

Ankita Joshi, Vice President, mentioned that the university remains committed to providing its students with diverse opportunities for growth, learning, and international exposure.

The successful event has paved the way for future collaborations between Uttaranchal University and Australian universities, opening up new avenues for students to explore global learning opportunities. The event was successfully coordinated by the faculty of Uttaranchal Institute of Technology under the guidance of Prof (Dr) Sumit Chaudhary, Director, UIT, with the support of the Office of International Affairs, Uttaranchal University.