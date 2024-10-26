Swami Rama Himalayan University inks MoU with University of Tsukuba, Japan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Oct: In a significant step towards strengthening international academic collaboration, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Tsukuba, Japan, during the 3rd Japan-India Universities Forum. The forum was organised by the Japan Science and Technology Agency and took place in New Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Prof (Dr) Nagata Kyosuke, President of the University of Tsukuba, and Prof (Dr) Mukesh Bijalwan, Registrar of SRHU, marking the beginning of a new partnership aimed at enhancing cooperation in the areas of education, research, and development. University of Tsukuba was represented by a delegation, including Prof. (Dr) Sakurai Takeaki, Director of the Office of Global Initiatives, and Prof Ohneda Osamu from the Institute of Medicine.

The SRHU delegation was led by Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor of SRHU, and included Dr Vijendra D Chauhan, Director General of Academic Development, Prof (Dr) Mukesh Bijalwan, Registrar, and Dr Apurvaa Trivedi, Associate Professor at the Himalayan School of Management Studies.

During the ceremony, Dr Vijendra D Chauhan emphasised the legacy of SRHU in providing holistic medical education and its ongoing contributions to the healthcare sector. Dr Rajendra Dobhal highlighted SRHU’s unwavering commitment to offering the best opportunities in research and development, further strengthening its position as a leader in education.

This MoU between SRHU and the University of Tsukuba paves the way for collaborative academic initiatives, joint research projects, student and faculty exchanges, and the advancement of shared knowledge in medical education and other disciplines.

The event marks a key milestone in the global outreach efforts of both institutions, as they continue to work towards shared goals in education and innovation.