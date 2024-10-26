Govt considering all technical aspects regarding regularisation of UPNL employees: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Oct: Sainik Welfare Minster Ganesh Joshi today asserted that the government is considering all technical aspects before taking a final decision on the regularisation of UPNL employees.

Speaking informally with media persons here. today, Joshi admitted there were certain technical difficulties regarding regularisation of the services of UPNL employees.

Joshi was responding to a question from the media persons in this regard. He was asked about his opinion on a recent statement made by veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat, who has demanded regularisation of the services of UPNL employees by the government without any hesitation. Joshi asserted that while he would not like to comment on the statement, he added that the government is seriously considering all options to regularise the services of UPNL employees. However, he admitted reservation is a major technical issue in this matter. He reminded that there was no provision of reservation for SC, ST or OBC and other categories for employment under UPNL, earlier. The provision of reservation for UPNL has been brought only two years ago. Hence, while considering the permanent absorption of UPNL employees into regular government service, lack of reservation is a major technical hurdle. The government is trying its best to work out a solution in this regard but, if the UPNL employees are absorbed into government services without consideration of reservation, the people of reserved categories can feel aggrieved and approach the court and obtain a stay against the regularisation. Keeping this in mind, the government is getting the whole issue examined from the legal perspective and will take an appropriate decision in the interest of the employees as well as the government.

Meanwhile, in a related statement issued today, BJP’s state media in charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan also stated that the government is getting all aspects examined regarding the UPNL workers in order to ensure that any technical glitches do not surface later on. He mentioned that reservation is also an important issue in regularisation. More than 20,000 UPNL employees are working in the state without reservation under any category. Reservation is a crucial issue among other standards for regularisation, and its solution is necessary.

Chauhan claimed that the BJP is committed to providing employment to the youth, and the Dhami government has appointed more than 17 thousand youth in government services. He said that the Dhami government has broken all previous records regarding employment in the state.

Describing the reaction of the Congress as ridiculous, he said that the BJP is the well-wisher of the youth, while Congress is an expert in indulging in political stunts. He reminded that it was only under the BJP government that the salary of UPNL employees was increased and other facilities were provided to them. He expressed hope that the BJP Government will also find a way for their regularisation.