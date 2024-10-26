St Jude’s School holds 30th Primary Section Annual Sports Day & PT Display

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Oct: St Jude’s School hosted its 30th Annual Primary Sports Day and PT display, here, today. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Monika Arora, Principal of Doon Cambridge School, Dehradun, who was welcomed by St Jude’s Principal, Ms Gardner.

The day’s events began with the Primary School March Past, followed by the Play Group’s lively action song, “Choo Choo Waa”. The first race of the day was the ‘Chain Relay’ by Class 2, followed by the “Cosmic Star Collectors” race by Kindergarten, the ‘Butterfly Race’ by Pre-Nursery students, the ‘Caterpillar Race’ by Class 1, and the ‘Jack and Jill’ Race by Nursery students. The ‘Silver Swirl Drill’ performed by Kindergarten, the Yoga PT display by Class 1, and the Musical Percussion by Class 2 dazzled the spectators. The event also featured an exciting karate demonstration by students, showcasing their self-defence skills.

Chief Guest Monika Arora delivered an inspiring speech, emphasising the importance of engaging in physical sports, games, and exercises over virtual reality gaming. She highlighted the irreplaceable benefits of outdoor activities. She extended her heartfelt congratulations to the staff and management for organising such a vibrant event and also presented prizes to the winners. Principal M Gardner extended her gratitude to Director VR Gardner. She also urged parents to spend quality time with their children and to guide them in distinguishing right from wrong.