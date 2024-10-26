Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat inspects Health Facilities at Yamunotri Dham

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Uttarkashi/Dehradun, 25 Oct: Minister for Medical Health and Medical Education, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat visited Yamunotri Dham today to assess the health facilities there. He inspected the medical units along the pilgrimage route and gathered information from departmental officials about the health services available to pilgrims. Additionally, he inaugurated a transit hostel for doctors at Janki Chatti, constructed at a cost of Rs 28.5 million.

In a statement to the media, Dr Rawat emphasised that the government’s focus is on upgrading health services in the state to provide better treatment to the public. He also highlighted the need for high-quality health facilities at the four sacred shrines and along the pilgrimage routes, ensuring that pilgrims visiting from across the country do not face health-related issues.

Dr Rawat inspected the Medical Relief Posts established along the trekking route from Janki Chatti to Yamunotri Dham, including those at Ram Mandir, Bhandeligad, Naukaich, and Bhairon Mandir. He issued necessary directives to departmental officials during the visit. He noted that the newly constructed transit hostel in Janki Chatti would address the accommodation issues for doctors but expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed construction of the Primary Health Centre, instructing the executing agency and departmental officials to expedite the work.

During his inspection, Dr Rawat interacted with all doctors, paramedical staff and health volunteers stationed at Yamunotri Dham and the pilgrimage stops, inquiring about the health facilities provided to pilgrims. He directed the Chief Medical Officer to ensure that all medical units are adequately stocked with life-saving equipment, oxygen cylinders, and medicines. He also called for the availability of emergency ambulance services, including Advanced Life Support (ALS) and cardiac ambulances, along the pilgrimage routes and aimed to reduce the ambulance response time.

Following the inspections, Dr Rawat visited Yamunotri Dham with his family, prayed to Maa Yamunotri for the state’s progress and the well-being of the public. After returning from the shrine, he inspected the Government Primary School and Junior High School in Kharsali.

Upon his arrival at Yamunotri Dham, Dr Rawat was warmly welcomed by BJP workers and local residents, with whom he interacted to learn about their concerns.

Also present during the visit were Chief Medical Officer, Uttarkashi, Dr BS Rawat, BJP District President Satendra Rana, other departmental officials and BJP leaders.