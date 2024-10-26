Tent based Homestay inaugurated by Indian Army to promote Tourism in Kumaon Sector

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Oct: In a significant boost to local tourism and community engagement under Operation Sadbhanva, a tent based homestay nestled in the picturesque and historically significant location of Kalapani, was inaugurated by Brigadier SPS Chouhan, Commander, Panchshul Brigade. The initiative aims to provide tourists with an authentic experience of the vibrant local culture as part of the Vibrant Village programme of the central government while promoting sustainable tourism practices.

The opening ceremony was attended by Brijesh Garbyal, Sarpanch of Garbyang village, who emphasised the importance of such ventures in enhancing the livelihoods of rural communities. This homestay not only offers a unique getaway for travellers but also supports the nation-building efforts supported by the Indian Army, encouraging rural development and fostering connections between visitors and the villagers.

This noble initiative promotes the vibrant villages programme and will help in boosting the rural economy. The Indian Army is undertaking many such projects like electrification of villages, installation of hybrid solar plant, conduct of medical camps, etc., in border areas of Kumaon region to encourage tourism and promote reverse migration of locals.