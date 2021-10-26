Tamil students collect funds for U’khand War Memorial

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Oct: Little students of Tamilnadu from Karur, Chennai and Madurai, have started collecting funds for the Uttarakhand War Memorial – Shaurya Sthal. The first instalment of Rs 25,000 was handed over to Tarun Vijay Chairman of the Memorial, this morning by Principal Ram Subramanyam, National General Secretary, Students and Youth for Thiruvalluvar.

When asked about this gesture, Principal Ram said the soldiers from Uttarakhand didn’t die for their state but for entire India hence it was their duty to honour them and humbly contribute for their memorial.

Tarun Vijay said that the gesture of Tamil students was very inspiring and had set an example for all to emulate. He has started a campaign to collect funds from students of Uttarakhand schools and colleges this Diwali.