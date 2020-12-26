Tapas Chakraborty made Asstt Commissioner

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Dec: Tapas Chakraborty, Superintendent in CGST, Dehradun (Ministry of Finance), has been promoted to the post of Assistant Commissioner (IRS) after dedicated service of over 30 years.

Since joining the department, he has held charge in various wings of different stations. Presently, he is posted in the Commissioner (Appeals) office of Dehradun. The promotion orders were issued by CBIC yesterday in respect of 770 CGST and 198 Customs officials. Posting orders are also likely to be issued soon.