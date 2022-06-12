Tea to be served in earthen pots at CM’s Office and CM’s Residence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has directed the officers to take measures to revive the Earthen Pottery Art in the state. The CM was chairing a meeting at the Secretariat today in this regard.

The CM noted that pottery was a rich and ancient handicraft. Many families in Uttarakhand were associated with this art. The objective of the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana (Potters’ Empowerment Scheme) of the Government of India was to revive the pottery art and bring one of the most vulnerable sections of society back to the mainstream of development and to empower them socially and economically.

The Chief Minister directed the officers that the land containing such clay which was suitable for making earthen pottery be identified to ensure that sufficient quantity of suitable soil could be made available to the potters for making advanced clay items. Arrangements also be made to provide free soil from the identified land to the potters as per the requirement and standards. The Chief Minister said that to promote potter’s handicraft in the state, tea be served in pots made of clay at the Chief Minister’s residence and Secretariat. He added that earthen pottery be promoted on a large scale across the state. The CM and the officials had tea in earthen pots at the Secretariat during the meeting. The Chief Minister directed that the next meeting in respect of promotion of earthen pottery would be held in three months, and the efforts made in the state to promote pottery would be reviewed.

Dhami said that a web portal be made to promote pottery handicraft. Keeping in mind the suggestions of the people associated with this science, all possible help be given to them. People associated with handicrafts be sent to Hunar Haats in different regions of the country so that their skills could be upgraded. He also directed that a system of proper training to the potters be devised and implemented in the state. He noted that earthen pottery and handicraft items were also good for the ecology. Potter’s handicraft also be included in CM’s Self-employment Scheme. The Chief Minister said that it was necessary to promote local products, people also be motivated to buy diyas and other products made by potters on the festival of Diwali.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary BVRC Purushottam, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Director General Industries Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Additional Secretary Anand Shrivastava, Director Industries Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, Vice Chairman of Maati Kala Board Shobharam Prajapati were present in the meeting.