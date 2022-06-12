DGP Kumar reviews security preparations for Assembly Session

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Jun: Under the chairmanship of Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, a meeting was held with senior Police officials through video conferencing regarding the preparations for upcoming assembly session, the ongoing Chardham Yatra and law and order situation in the state. During this, necessary instructions were given to conduct the session peacefully. Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand directed the district in-charges to be alert to maintain peace and law and order in the upcoming assembly session. Discussion was held in respect of several issues and directions were given by Ashok Kumar towards improving law and order situation in the state.

Kumar noted that in the police station premises, good action had been taken by Dehradun and Pithoragarh through a special campaign being run for the process of auction and delivery of vehicles related to seized, unclaimed, settled cases according to the legal provisions. He directed officials from other districts to also take similar action. He said that once the vehicles parked for so long were auctioned then the Police stations and chowkies would also be cleaner and have more space.

Kumar further noted that to maintain the dignity of pilgrimage places and cleanliness at tourist places, good action had been taken in all the districts under Operation Maryada. Under Operation Maryada, it had been directed to take action under the Police Act for violations regarding throwing garbage and spitting in public places. Kumar directed that additional policemen posted after identifying accident prone areas on Chardham Yatra route. He said that in coordination with the Transport and Public Works Department, to install more and more warning boards and speed limit boards. The DGP observed that the main causes of road accidents were speeding and overloading and to prevent this the checking be raised and action taken against those who drove in a state of intoxication. In view of Chardham Yatra and tourist season, instructions were given to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Chief Minister, in view of the noise pollution caused by loudspeakers of religious places, the DGP reviewed the special campaign being run to remove loudspeakers and directed to take immediate action under the campaign.

Kumar reminded the officials that during vehicle checking, it was permissible to show documents of the vehicle kept in digital form on the DigiLocker platform or mParivahan mobile app. The general public not be harassed for this.

On this occasion, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law Order, V Murugesan, Inspector General of Police Intelligence and Security, AP Anshuman, Deputy Inspector General of Police/Director Traffic Mukhtar Mohsin, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Senthil Abudei Krishna Raj S, DIG Crime and Law and Order P Renuka were among those present.