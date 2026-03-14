“Technological Innovation will accelerate pace of Entrepreneurship”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Mar: A two-day workshop on integrating technology with BIS standards has begun at Graphic Era. On the first day of the workshop, today, experts shared information about the role of standards in entrepreneurship, the use of new technologies, and the importance of quality standards.

Addressing this workshop on Standard-Based Technological Innovation organised at Graphic Era Deemed University, Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh said that updating knowledge with time is essential, because companies provide opportunities to youths who are familiar with the latest technological innovations. He said that research papers play an important role in understanding new technologies and strengthening the technological ecosystem.

Director, Bureau of Indian Standards, Dehradun, Saurabh Tiwari said that the synergy of standards with innovation and technology can become a bridge for the rapid growth of entrepreneurship in India.

Senior Manager, Ashok Leyland, Raghvendra Lal said that to maintain quality in large-scale production, the coordination of standards, technology and innovation is essential.

In this two-day workshop, participants will be given an understanding of standards in entrepreneurship, the importance of quality standards, and information related to startups and research.

The workshop has been jointly organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department of Graphic Era Deemed University, UCOST, and BIS. Professor, IIT Roorkee, Dr Anurag Kulshrestha, Head of Mechanical Engineering Dr Kapil Sharma, Dr Deshbandhu Singh, Dr Rakesh Chandmal Sharma, along with other faculty members and students, participated in the programme.