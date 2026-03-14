Assembly session may be extended: CM

Garhwal Post Bureau

Garsain, 12 Mar: During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address late last evening, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami indicated in the House that the duration of the ongoing Assembly session could be extended. He said that, if required, the House could sit on Saturday, observe a holiday on Sunday and resume discussions again on Monday. The Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address had been moved earlier in the day yesterday by senior BJP member Munna Singh Chauhan.

The CM said the government was ready for as much discussion as the Opposition desired and that every point raised by the Opposition would be answered. He remarked that the Opposition had been repeatedly alleging that the government did not wish to run the House, but the reality was otherwise.

Dhami also said that, in the past four years, the highest number of Assembly sessions had been held at Bhararisain. He added that the number of sessions held there would be increased further in the future. The session is already scheduled to continue until Friday but the government is prepared to extend the proceedings by holding the sitting on Saturday, declaring Sunday as a holiday and continuing discussions again on Monday. The CM asserted that the government would not step back from any discussion the Opposition wished to raise and would respond to every question.

He further stated that the government has done nothing wrong and has always respected the sentiments associated with Gairsain, which symbolises the hopes and self-respect of the hill region. For this reason, apart from Assembly sessions, the government has organised several programmes in Gairsain as well.