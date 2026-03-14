Non-bailable warrants issued against accused in Gangster Vikram Sharma murder case

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Mar: Dehradun Police have obtained non-bailable warrants against the six accused, including three shooters and three alleged conspirators, who are absconding in connection with the murder of gangster Vikram Sharma. A reward of Rs 25,000 each had already been announced on the accused. The Dehradun police have now written to the headquarters seeking an increase in the reward amount for the six absconding accused. Meanwhile, continuous raids are being conducted to arrest them and separate police teams have been sent to Jharkhand, Delhi and West Bengal.

It may be recalled that gangster Vikram Sharma was shot dead in broad daylight by three shooters on 13 February in Silver City area under Dalanwala police station limits. The conspiracy to carry out the murder was allegedly hatched nearly six months earlier inside Jamshedpur Jail. According to the plan, the shooters had reached Dehradun, where they received full support from a local network, including arrangements for accommodation, vehicles and the payment.

All the accused fled immediately after the incident. Subsequently, the police had arrested two associates involved in assisting the killers, identified as Akshat Thakur and Rajkumar. They had provided logistical support to the shooters.

In the case, three shooters, Ashutosh, Vishal and Akash, along with their associates Ankit Verma, Sarika Enterprises proprietor Yashraj from Jamshedpur and Jitendra Kumar are reported to be currently absconding. Police teams are continuously conducting raids to trace the accused, but so far their whereabouts have not been established.

It may be noted that Vikram Sharma was a notorious criminal from Jharkhand and was wanted in several cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. About eight years ago, the Jamshedpur police had arrested him from Dehradun. He had been out on bail. However, he had reportedly continued to enjoy a bond with senior officials in Uttarakhand and had even been issued a gun licence despite being a wanted criminal.

SP City Pramod Kumar said that, in the Vikram Sharma murder case, the Dehradun police had already arrested two accused who had assisted in the crime. Separate police teams are working to arrest the remaining six accused, including the three shooters. A reward of Rs 25,000 each has already been announced by the SSP on the absconding accused, and now non-bailable warrants have been obtained from the court against all the six absconders.