THDC celebrates 38th Foundation Day 

Garhwal Post Bureau

RISHIKESH, 12 Jul: THDC India Limited, a leading power sector Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), celebrated its 38th Foundation Day with great fervour and pride at its corporate ofice in Rishikesh and across all projects and unit offices throughout the country. The occasion marked not just another year in the organization’s illustrious journey since its inception in 1988, but also a year of landmark achievements that significantly expanded THDCIL’s energy portfolio and reinforced its commitment to sustainability, reaffirming its pivotal role in powering India’s future.

The Foundation Day celebrations commenced with the flag hoisting ceremony by RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, followed by the auspicious lamp lighting ceremony by Vishnoi, along with Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel); Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical); and Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance), at the Rasmanjari Hall, THDCIL, Rishikesh. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by employees and their families.

In his inspiring address, Vishnoi reflected on THDCIL’s transformative 38-year journey and lauded the recent commissioning of the First and Second Units (250 MW each) of the 1000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) at Tehri, Uttarakhand—India’s first Variable Speed turbine and the largest PSP of its kind by any CPSE. These achievements signify a major leap towards grid flexibility, renewable integration, and energy sustainability in India’s power sector.

Vishnoi also highlighted the commissioning of Unit-1 (660 MW) of the 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This milestone signifies THDCIL’s strategic expansion into thermal power, further diversifying its energy portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to meeting the nation’s growing power demands.

He emphasized that while the Foundation Day is a celebration of legacy, it is also a moment to reaffirm THDCIL’s strategic vision of becoming a leading energy organization aligned with India’s Net Zero commitments, energy security goals, and nation-building aspirations.

Vishnoi further added that this Foundation Day is not only a celebration of achievements but a reflection of the dedication, unity, and spirit of THDCIL. He emphasized that the people of THDCIL are the driving force behind every milestone and extended heartfelt appreciation to all employees and their families for their continued support in the company’s pursuit of excellence.

He emphasized that the success of any organization is deeply rooted in the vision and commitment of its top management, and in this context, the role of THDCIL’s Board of Directors has been truly commendable. Vishnoi stated that he has no hesitation in acknowledging the significant contributions of all Directors in driving the organization’s recent phenomenal achievements. He individually appreciated the dedicated efforts of Director (Personnel), Director (Technical), and Director (Finance), whose leadership and strategic guidance have been instrumental in THDCIL’s continued growth and transformation.

As part of the celebrations, the organization honoured employees and their families through various felicitations for excellence in performance, academics, and competitions. The day also featured cultural performances, symbolizing the unity and talent within the THDCIL family.

As a highlight of the 38th Foundation Day celebrations of THDC India Limited, the esteemed Naman Award was presented to DV Singh, former Chairman and Managing Director of THDCIL, honouring his visionary leadership and lifelong dedication to the growth of the organisation. Additionally, in recognition of the commendable leadership and outstanding contributions to the organization, Gaurav Awards were conferred to Neeraj Verma, ED (I/C); AK Ghildiyal, ED (APP); Ajay Verma, CGM (VPHEP); Ajay Kumar Garg, CGM (Finance); and Dr AN Tripathy, CGM (HR-Admin & Corporate Communications).