THDC Corporate Bonds Series XIII to be listed on stock exchanges

Garhwal Post Bureau

RISHIKESH, 19 Jul: Demonstrating strong market trust and investors’ confidence, THDC India Limited, a premier schedule-A, Mini Ratna, PSU, successfully concluded bidding for its Corporate Bonds Series XIII of Rs. 600 crore on July 18. The bidding for the Series XIII Bonds issue took place at THDCIL’s Corporate Office in Rishikesh and a competitive coupon rate of 7.45 per cent, per annum was discovered through bidding on the BSE–Electronic Bidding Platform. The issue was oversubscribed by 11 times at a competitive interest rate, which reinforces the trust placed by investors in THDCIL Corporate Bonds.

RK Vishnoi, Chairman & Managing Director, THDC India Limited, stated that the successful completion of Bond Series XIII, reflects the strong confidence of investors in THDCIL’s robust fundamentals, prudent financial management, and consistent operational performance. He emphasized that THDCIL, as a diversified energy PSU, is steadily expanding its portfolio across diverse energy portfolios, and the funds mobilized through this issuance will further strengthen the company ’s financial position and support its ongoing strategic projects.

Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance) and CFO, THDCIL stated that the recently concluded bond issuance comprised unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable Bonds in the nature of debentures, with a base size of Rs 200 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 400 crore, aggregating to a total issue size of Rs 600 Crore, with a tenor of 10 years. He further highlighted that the issue witnessed an overwhelming response from the market, achieving an oversubscription of 11 times the base issue size, which reflects the strong confidence of investors in THDCIL’s financial strength, prudent debt management, and consistent track record of operational excellence.

The bidding took place in the presence of Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance) and CFO, AK Garg, GM, Finance, Himangshu Chakraborty AGM (Finance-Budget), Rashmi Sharma, Company Secretary, THDCIL and Hemlata Agarwal, BSE Head Northern Region, Fixed Income.

The company is currently rated as “AA outlook Positive” from India Ratings and “AA outlook Stable” from CARE, emphasizing the company ’s financial stability and strong credit profile.