THDCIL HRD Centre receives ‘Centre of Excellence’ Award

Rishikesh, 11 Jul: THDC India Limited has achieved a significant milestone with its Human Resource Development Centre in Rishikesh being awarded as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India. This recognition places THDCIL’s HRD Centre amongst the top learning centres in the Public Sector, aligning it with renowned institutions like IOCL and HPCL.

RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL, congratulated the entire Team HR on this recognition and said that this achievement is a testament to THDCIL’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a high-performance culture. “Our employee centric HR policies and initiatives including HRD Centre have consistently served as a pillar of knowledge and transformation, aligned with our vision of building future-ready professionals who drive excellence across the organisation,” he asserted.

Vishnoi added that being certified under the prestigious SHRM-PSE Benchmarking initiative is a proud moment for THDC India Limited. This recognition places the HRD Centre among the top learning institutions in the public sector, alongside organisations like IOCL and HPCL. It is a strong endorsement of our commitment to building a future-ready workforce through globally benchmarked learning systems and employee-centric practices. Vishnoi added that the comprehensive evaluation with International Benchmarks involved detailed Policy Reviews, Training Feedback, SOPs, Safety Protocols, and Attendance Audits followed by rigorous inspections of Infrastructure and in-depth interactions with leadership, faculty, and staff. This milestone underscores the dedication to capability building and the consistent efforts to strive for Excellence, across all levels of the organisation, in the endeavour to contribute towards the Nation’s Vision of becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDCIL, expressed heartfelt congratulations on this significant achievement and reiterated the organisation’s focus on continuous learning and professional development. This recognition is yet another feather in the cap of THDCIL’s progressive journey in human capital development.

Singh added that the Learning Centre is more than just a training facility it is a strategic enabler of transformation. This recognition validates the commitment to equipping the workforce with cutting-edge knowledge and skills essential for a dynamic business environment. With this milestone, THDCIL further strengthens its standing as a forward-looking, learning-driven organization, with the HRD Centre continuing to serve as a dynamic hub of innovation, capacity building, and empowerment.

The certification was presented by Nishith Upadhyaya, Executive Director Knowledge & Advisory Services, SHRM India, and Nishant Parashar, Senior Manager, SHRM India. Dr AN Tripathy, CGM (HR-Admin, HRD & CC), and officials of THDCIL were also present on the occasion.

The HRD Centre of THDC India Limited has emerged as a leading hub for knowledge and capability development, offering State-of-the-Art learning infrastructure and resources not only for THDCIL employees but also for several leading Central Public Sector Enterprises and prominent private Multi-National corporations across the country. In the previous financial year alone, the Centre generated a training revenue of approximately Rs 90 lakh, reflecting its growing stature as a preferred destination for professional development.

With a series of significant reforms and forward-looking initiatives underway, THDCIL is now poised to scale new heights, targeting a training revenue of Rs 2 crore in the coming year. The Centre is also gearing up to extend its outreach to International clients and leading Global corporations, reinforcing its position as a world-class institution committed to excellence in learning and human capital advancement.