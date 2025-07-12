3 men from Himachal caught with 125 Kg explosives, Police Investigate

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Jul: In a major security operation, the Doon Police arrested three men with 125 kilograms of explosive material near the Uttarakhand-UP border, today. A checking campaign was launched on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh to ensure law and order during the ongoing Panchayat elections.

During the checking drive, police stopped a car and found 125 kg of dynamite and two packets of detonators. When asked for valid documents regarding the transportation of such dangerous material, the men failed to produce any. Following this, a case was registered at Tyuni Police Station under FIR number 19/2025, Section 3/7 of the Explosives Act, 1884.

The arrested men have been identified as Rinku (37) from Theog, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Rohit (19) from Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, Sunil (38) from Kotkhai, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

According to the accused, they were carrying the explosives for road construction work. However, further investigation revealed that they were planning to use the explosives at multiple locations.

Police also recovered two detonator cans, a roll of red wire, and a bundle of blue fuse cord from the vehicle. SSP Ajay Singh said that a police team has been deployed to verify the details and confirm the actual purpose behind transporting such a large quantity of explosives.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are trying to determine whether the explosives were being transported legally or if there was a larger conspiracy behind it.