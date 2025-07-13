U’khand Minister Ganesh Joshi meets Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 11 Jul: the state’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi greeted Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh L Mandaviya on his arrival, here, today. He also presented local products of House of Himalayas to Mandaviya. Minister Joshi sought the support from the Union Sports Minister for the much-awaited sports ground in Mussoorie’s Bhiladu.

Dr Mandaviya took a positive stance on this issue and assured all possible cooperation. Mussoorie Municipal Council President Meera Saklani was also present on this occasion.