Neelam Puri thanks Minister Satpal Maharaj for nomination to BKTC

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Jul: Neelam Puri, a resident of Syunsi village in Bironkhal (Garhwal), paid a courtesy visit on the State Tourism, Religious Affairs and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj at his Subhash Road camp office to express her gratitude after being nominated for the first time as a member of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) from the Scheduled Caste category.

On this occasion, Minister Satpal Maharaj expressed his heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and called the nomination a historic step. He said that the inclusion of Neelam Puri as the first-ever Scheduled Caste member in the BKTC is a matter of great pride not just for Uttarakhand, but for the entire nation.