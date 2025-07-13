Massive Security Setup for Kanwar Yatra 2025, CCTV and Drones for 24/7 Monitoring

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Jul: The annual Kanwar Yatra has begun, and Uttarakhand Police has deployed a full-fledged security setup to manage the massive influx of devotees. DGP Deepam Seth personally inspected arrangements along the route on Wednesday and held key meetings with officials.

According to the information, over 7,000 personnel have been deployed. These include 3,000 police personnel, 1,350 Home Guards and PRD, 15 PAC companies, 9 paramilitary companies, bomb disposal teams, anti-terrorist squads, SDRF teams, drone surveillance, and water police teams. Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in the yatra zones for 24/7 monitoring through control rooms.

The Neelkanth area has been divided into 1 Super Zone, 7 Zones, and 23 Sectors, while the Haridwar area has 16 Super Zones, 37 Zones, and 134 Sectors. Senior officers such as ASPs, COs, Inspectors, and SHOs have been given responsibility for each zone.

DGP Seth said that drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and real-time coordination with border states are part of the strategy to maintain law and order. Social media teams, STF, and intelligence units are on high alert to track any suspicious activity.

Seth conducted ground inspections from Muni Ki Reti in Tehri, through Laxman Jhula in Pauri, up to the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple. He reviewed the security plans, traffic systems, medical help points, and facilities at camps.

At Neelkanth Temple, he also performed puja and interacted with devotees and the temple committee to gather feedback. He gave on-spot instructions to the deployed police force, ensuring every officer is alert and ready.

He said strict action has been taken against anyone misusing the yatra for mischief, including those involved in DJ competitions, high-rise Kanwars, or anti-social behavior. Officials have been asked to maintain discipline and assist pilgrims with compassion and sensitivity.

Earlier in the day, senior police officers including ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugesan, ADG Intelligence AP Anshuman, IG Garhwal Rajeev Swaroop, and others conducted a joint briefing in Rishikesh and Haridwar, guiding the deployed force about their duties and responsibilities.

Murugesan said, “Kanwar Mela is a big responsibility. All teams must act with discipline, fast decision-making, and coordination. Our goal is to ensure safety, traffic control, and immediate response in every situation.”