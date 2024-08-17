The Accidental District Magistrate

By SATISH SHARMA

In the early ‘90s, the Dehradun District Magistrate’s Ambassador car with its red beacon, gunner and driver entered Kalsi Police Station at around noon. The entire police station was shocked to see the District Magistrate’s car entering the thana premises. Policemen saluted the District Magistrate and opened the gate and escorted him to the office of the Station Officer. There was bhagdad (chaos) in the thana to see the top boss unannounced in a place like Kalsi.

Actually, the District Magistrate Shishir Priyadarshi was the Chief Guest at Ashok Ashram. The place was run by the late Paripoornanand Painuli, parliamentarian and journalist. I accompanied Priyadarshi in his car to the ashram, as I was instrumental in inviting him there. And it was a day long affair including lunch and evening tea.

I handed over the Chief Guest to the organisers and left for the Kalsi Thana in the DM’s car. One of my friends was posted there as in-charge. He was a sub-Inspector then.

By mistake the driver forget to cover the beacon and plate in the front. And as our car (the DM’s official car) entered the thana, everyone thought that the District Magistrate had come for an unannounced inspection.

In a little while, the poor in-charge (and friend) entered his office straightening his uniform and saluted me. But soon he realised it was me, not the DM. He asked me, ‘Where is DM Sir!’. And I replied, ‘He is outside!’. He came out and asked his staff the same question. The staff replied that DM Sir is sitting in your chair, pointing towards me.

The District Magistrate, Shishir Priyadarshi, was a thorough gentleman. He was always polite and accommodating. A civil servant always with a smiling face and positive attitude!

Priyadarshi left Doon and later resigned from the IAS and joined the World Trade Organization, Geneva. Presently, he is the Group President and Adviser to the Adani Group and was in town to attend The Doon School Model United Conference 2024 as Chief Guest.

Yesterday, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day High-Tea at the Raj Bhawan, he met many of his old aquaintances. He pointed out that he met some people who were then at the beginning of their political careers in the early 90s are now important, powerful, ministers through their hard work and dedication.

It was a brief meeting with my old acquaintance and now friend, and we went to Barista for coffee. There he bought a book from The English Book Depot and was delighted to meet Snehlata Dutt and the exuberant Vijay Chandna.

I narrated the above anecdote of my life to him, in days when we were naughty and innocent, too. He smiled as he was not aware of his car’s visit to the thana.

Little joys of life!