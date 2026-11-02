The Asian School holds 27th Junior Sports Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Nov: The Asian School, Dehradun, celebrated its 27th Junior Sports Day with great zeal, transforming the school’s lush green woods into a vibrant arena of athleticism, camaraderie and joy, here, today.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest was Neha Joshi, who is currently the State Secretary of BJP Uttarakhand, National Vice President of the BJP Youth Wing and a National Media Panelist. A development practitioner and social activist, she has served as an advisor to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. She co-founded ILead, championing women’s leadership and founded the Uttarakhand Young Thinkers Forum.

The sports day featured a wide range of races — from 50 m to 200 m sprints and relays — catering to all age groups. Pre-Primary students added cheer with Cup Placement Race, Hockey and Hula Hoop Jump Races, while UKG students impressed with the Pom Pom Drill. Students of Classes 3, 4 and 5 energized the audience with a Yoga Drill promoting fitness. The young performers of Classes 1 and 2 captivated the audience with an energetic and delightful Hula Hoop PT Drill.

Adding a fun twist, parents participated in the “Hoop Hustle”, fostering camaraderie and family engagement. The activity beautifully highlighted the significance of parental involvement in sports, reinforcing the bond between parents and children while creating joyful and memorable experiences.

Neha Joshi appreciated the enthusiasm and dedication of the young athletes, highlighting the importance of sports in fostering a balanced lifestyle. Director-Principal Anant Vijay Dutt Thapliyal, concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all contributors for the success of the event.

Dignitaries present included Director Vartika Sah, Director Principal Anant Vijay Dutt Thapliyal, Vandana Thapliyal, Franchise Head Prachi Mehrotra, Head of Senior School Mukesh Nangia, Bursar Sandesh Sharma, Headmistress of Junior Wing Annu Mehrotra, Deputy Head Surbhi Narula, Dean of Activities Shweta Matta, Head of Residence Subhash Sharma, Head of Sports Hony Subedar Major Sanjay Rana (Retd).