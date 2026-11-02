École celebrates Excellence, Creativity & Sporting Spirit on day 2 of Founders’ Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Nov: École Globale International Girls’ School, Dehradun, celebrated the second day of its 14th Founders’ Day on Saturday with an engaging showcase of academic creativity and sporting excellence. The morning witnessed vibrant academic exhibitions and captivating performances, followed by the much-awaited Sports Day, bringing together distinguished dignitaries, parents, faculty and students in a celebration of talent, determination and team spirit.

The academic exhibitions transformed learning into an immersive experience of discovery, innovation and imagination. Commerce presented The Startup Studio, while Mathematics brought concepts to life through Carnival. The Book Club explored Comics and Graphic Novels, and the Environment Club highlighted Waste Management. Social Science took visitors on an intriguing journey through Interstellar, while the Culinary Club celebrated global flavours through The World on a Plate. Multimedia illuminated creativity with Glowing Dark, and Science showcased Conserve, Convert, Create, exploring innovative ways to transform waste into useful resources. Photography captured spontaneous moments through Random Click. The language exhibitions celebrated cultural diversity, with Hindi tracing the evolution of Hindi, Spanish presenting World Champions, and French recreating a captivating Museum on Wall. Together, the displays reflected the girls’ curiosity, creativity and enthusiasm for experiential learning.

Adding a carnival-like exuberance to the morning, the Dance Team’s energetic Flash Mob, the School Choir’s vibrant band performance and the Dramatics Society’s thought-provoking Nukkad Natak brought the campus alive with music, movement and theatrical expression. The performances seamlessly blended entertainment with creativity, making the celebrations a lively showcase of the girls’ artistic talents.

The sporting celebrations commenced in the presence of Chief Guest Air Vice Marshal Sandeep Rawat (Retd), a distinguished Indian Air Force veteran with 37 years of service. The programme opened with his welcome, followed by the inspection of contingents and an impressive March Past. Led by the School Council and equestrian team, the five Houses displayed exemplary coordination, discipline and pride. The March Past was judged by three Army veterans. Following the formal declaration of the Sports Meet open, Sports Captain Vaishnavi Kesarwani led the Athletes’ Oath, reaffirming the commitment to fair play and sportsmanship. The lighting of the Sports Torch by the top players of each sport added to the grandeur of the occasion.

The track and field competitions across Sub-Junior, Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories witnessed spirited participation in sprints, middle-distance races, relays. Equestrian and Shotokan Karate demonstrations, a graceful Yoga presentation and a synchronised Mass Physical Training display added vibrancy to the proceedings. The enthusiastic participation of parents in the Tug of War drew loud cheers from all.

The valedictory ceremony recognised outstanding performances through medals, individual honours and House trophies. The Best March Past Trophy, Tug of War Trophy and Overall Championship Trophy were bagged by Ignis House.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest emphasised discipline, perseverance, teamwork and excellence, commending the school for providing its students with diverse sporting opportunities. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.