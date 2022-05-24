“The Heavenly Abode” will be milestone for popularization of Uttarakhandi cuisine: Dr Nishank

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 21 May: Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former Education Minister, Government of India released the book titled, “The Heavenly Abode” a culinary trail into the food of Uttarakhand written by two young writers Smriti Hari and Ashu Jain. Nishank said Uttarakhand is the land of Gods and the food of Uttarakhand has high nutritional health benefits. The Heavenly Abode will be a milestone for Uttarakhandi cuisine and is full of valuable information for the cooks and people of the country and abroad. He said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the birth place of Vedas, Puranas and Upanishads. Ayurveda discovered in Uttarakhand is now followed by the whole world. He also said that if the people are not physically healthy then how can a person be mentally healthy. Uttarakhandi food has all the properties to keep people healthy physically as well as mentally. He congratulated Smriti Hari and Ashu Jain for writing the book on Uttarakhandi cuisine.

Smriti Hari the author told that 84 pages of the well researched book have been coauthored by Ashu Jain. They are residents of Mussoorie and have a common passion for food. The photographs accompanying these mouth watering recipes are by Joy Deep Das. This book includes recipes of flavorsome delicacies such as Kandali ka saag, pahadi namak, jhakhiya aloo, jhangore ki kheer, paapdi, chainsu, phanu, etc. This comprehensive food guide has recipes of beverages, condiments, finger foods, meals, desserts including snippets on the health benefits of these food items. Uttarakhandi cuisine though traditionally grain and cereal based, is made up of simple ingredients that retain their nutritional qualities and flavour which is also one of their many USPs. This joint effort took close to two years of research.

The Guests of Honor were Jot Singh Gunsola and Anuj Gupta, Chairman Nagar Palika Parishad.