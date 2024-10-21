The Rice Story

By Samia Akbar

Dehradun, 20 Oct: The Public Distribution System (PDS) has become an important part of the Government’s policy for management of the food economy in the country. The PDS runs under the joint responsibility of the Central and State governments. We are all aware that these Fair Price Shops (FPS) or control shops as they are referred to, provide food-grains and other essential commodities to the poorest of the poor in our society. Often the quality is not the best, but it is edible and fulfills an undeniably essential duty to the most vulnerable group in our society. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that most workers around us depend largely on what they are able to obtain from these ‘Control’ shops at affordable prices.

A friend’s household help brought to her notice the quality of rice that was sold to her a while ago at her FPS. She brought a sample along to show us. At first glance, I realised that the shape and the texture were both strange. So, I cooked it to see how it would turn out. I have attached photographs to show what I ended up with. Part of it got cooked to a mush and the rest continued to be raw. In short, it was abysmally inedible!

The family that depends on this foodgrain lives in Doon – the capital city of our state. They may have options, though there will not be many at these prices. But these control shops operate in our border and other far-flung areas in our hills and people there will not have a choice. This is an essential service and not any form of luxury for them or anyone who depends on these FPSs.

There will always be flaws in any essential services in a developing nation like ours. Instead of being critical, it is best that we help to try and improve it with feedback, bringing it to the notice of the authorities concerned. Over the years, I have heard lots of complaints about the high-handedness of the people who run these Fair Price Shops. There have been instances when they have been found to hoard the better products and distribute the lower quality stuff. A fool-proof monitoring system is what is required here.

I sincerely hope that this comes to the notice of officers who are responsible for these FPSs and something is done about it.