Wynberg-Allen wins Overall Championship in 23rd Inter-School Athletics Meet 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 20 Oct: Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie, hosted the “The 23rd Inter-School Invitational Athletics Meet -2024” on Saturday. The Guest of Honour on the occasion was Anil Raturi, former Director General of Police, Uttarakhand. A number of schools from Dehradun, Mussoorie and surrounding areas took part in the meet. Besides the host, the other schools which took part in the meet this year included Oak Grove School, Mussoorie, Hopetown Girl’s School, The Oasis School, Welham Boys’ School and St Jude’s School from Dehradun.

The meet started with an impressive march past by the athletes to the playing of the Wynberg-Allen Bagpipe Band. Ajay Mark, an alumnus, took the salute for the marchpast. The Meet was declared open by Mark after the marchpast. A number of new records were created during the meet in tough competitions.

Aarav Singh of Welham Boys’ School created a new record in 800 m with the timing of 02:14:81s. Navya Vohra of Hopetown Girls School created a new record in the 100 m girls’ event with the timing of 13:40s.

The Wynberg Alle relay team consisting of Sheen Yunas, Hiranya Jain, Nandini Choudhary and Paridhi Upadhayay created a new record in 4 x 100 mts. senior girls’ relay with the timing of 59:02s.

Ayush Gupta, Aaliya Joseph, Dravika Jain, Sanvi Nayak and Sheen Yunas of Wynberg-Allen School, Shivam Kumar, Grantha Arora of Oak Grove School, Aarav Singh and Siddhant Aggarwal of Welham Boys’ School, and Manvendra Purohit of St Jude’s School were declared the promising athletes.

The following athletes were declared individual champions in their respective divisions: Sumiyah Taslim, Harsh Raj Soni, Shivyana KC, Arnav Prakash of Wynberg-Allen School, Aditya Singh and Priya Kumari of Oak Grove School, Navya Vohra of Hope Town Girls’ School, and Aaditya Nitin Kumar of Welham Boys’ School were awarded the individual championship in their respective divisions. Navya Vohra of Hope Town Girls’ School and Bolli Vishwa of Wynberg Allen School were declared the fastest sprinters of the meet, in the girls’ and boys’ divisions, respectively. The athletes of St Jude’s School were awarded the cake for showing exemplary sportsmanship and participation.

Wynberg-Allen was declared the Overall Champion in both Boys’ and Girls’ categories. Anil Raturi awarded the certificates and trophies to the winners. Principal, Wynberg-Allen, Leslie Tindale congratulated all the winners and thanked all officials, especially Champa Dhakpa, Jagmohan Negi, Tashi Tsering, Tsering Dhondup, Sanjay Hatwal, Ajit Kumar, Jaswant Rathore, Palpasha Gurung, Annu Kataria and Choying Bhutia for successfully conducting the meet. Besides the alumni and coaches from participating schools, Shadab Alam, Rohit Mehta, Arun Sharma, Abhay Singh, Divyani Rawat, and a large number of dignitaries were also present on the occasion.