The Strait that Reaches Our Kitchen

By Jay Prakash Pandey “Pahadi”

Every now and then the world reminds us that distance is often an illusion. A narrow strip of water thousands of kilometres away can quietly influence the rhythm of everyday life in homes far beyond its shores. The Strait of Hormuz is one such place, small on the map, yet immense in its influence. This slender passage between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea carries one of the heaviest burdens of the global energy system. Nearly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum trade moves through it every single day. Oil and gas tankers glide through these waters in an almost continuous line, carrying the fuel that powers cities, industries and economies across continents.

Most of the time, this movement remains invisible to the ordinary eye. Ships move silently, refineries function smoothly and markets remain calm. But whenever tensions rise in the Gulf region, the world suddenly remembers how much depends on this narrow corridor. The recent escalation of tensions in West Asia has once again drawn attention to the Strait of Hormuz. Increased military activity and rising security concerns have made shipping companies cautious. Some vessels slow down, others wait for clearance before entering the Gulf. Even small disruptions in this vital route can ripple through global energy markets.

For many countries such developments remain part of distant geopolitical conversations. For India, however, they carry a far more immediate meaning. India is among the largest consumers of energy in the world, and a substantial part of its fuel requirement is met through imports. Liquefied petroleum gas – LPG has become an everyday necessity in Indian households. The cylinder placed in a kitchen today represents more than just a cooking fuel. It symbolises convenience, safety and cleaner living conditions for millions of families.

Over the past decade, access to LPG has expanded dramatically across the country. Government initiatives promoting clean cooking fuel have brought millions of households into the LPG network. What once appeared to be an urban facility is now a basic household utility across towns and villages. The transformation has been significant. Kitchens that once filled with smoke from burning wood or coal now burn with a steady blue flame. Women who spent long hours cooking in unhealthy conditions have experienced an improvement in both health and daily comfort. In many ways LPG has quietly reshaped domestic life in India.

Yet the journey of that small cylinder often begins far away from the Indian coastline. A large share of India’s LPG imports travels through the Strait of Hormuz. When uncertainty grows in that region, the effects begin to travel along the same routes as the energy itself. At first the signals appear in global markets. Prices fluctuate, shipping schedules change and supply chains become cautious. Gradually those signals reach domestic markets. LPG bookings rise, distributors report sudden spikes in demand and households begin securing their supplies earlier than usual.

In such situations governments naturally prioritise household consumption. Ensuring that millions of kitchens continue to function becomes the immediate concern. But the pressure rarely disappears, it simply shifts elsewhere. Commercial users such as restaurants, hostels, food vendors and small businesses often feel the disruption first. Some reduce their menus while others explore alternative fuels. A curious contrast emerges. India speaks confidently about digital innovation, space exploration and artificial intelligence, yet the everyday functioning of its economy still depends on distant energy routes shaped by global geopolitics.

Energy disruptions rarely remain confined to cooking fuel alone. Industries that rely on gas from fertiliser plants to ceramics, glass and textile manufacturing can feel the pressure almost immediately. Even modest changes in global fuel prices can increase India’s import bill and add pressure to inflation. There is also a broader strategic dimension that links India closely with the Gulf region. Millions of Indians live and work in West Asian countries, sending billions of dollars home every year. Their livelihoods and remittances form an important economic bridge between India and the Gulf.

All of this raises a deeper question about energy security. How much control does a country truly have over the routes that sustain everyday life? India has begun addressing this challenge through several steps. Strategic petroleum reserves have been created to cushion sudden disruptions. Efforts are underway to diversify energy imports and reduce dependence on any single region. At the same time renewable energy particularly solar power is expanding rapidly across the country. Technologies such as green hydrogen may reshape future energy systems, but such transitions take time.

For the foreseeable future oil and gas will continue to remain central to the global economy. Geography will continue to shape how energy flows across oceans. And that is precisely why the Strait of Hormuz matters so much for India. It is not merely a distant waterway mentioned in international news reports. It is a reminder that global politics and everyday life remain closely intertwined. A tanker delayed in a faraway sea may eventually affect something very ordinary – the flame beneath a cooking pot in an Indian kitchen. In the interconnected world of energy even the narrowest strait can quietly reach the farthest home.

(Jay Prakash Pandey “Pahadi” is an Uttarakhand-based independent writer, poet and social activist.)