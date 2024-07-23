There is a lesson in every failure: TL Kholumo

Convocation Ceremony held for Foreign Students at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: A Convocation Ceremony was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University to present degrees to its international students. Students of more than seven countries attended the ceremony. They were encouraged to turn challenges into opportunities during the ceremony.

The Convocation Ceremony commenced with the Academic Procession in the KP Nautiyal Auditorium. Foreign students of the passing out batch 2024 were awarded degrees and mementos. These included students from Liberia, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Lesotho, and DR Congo. Chief Guest, Counsellor of the High Commission of Lesotho, Thebang Linus Kholumo, while addressing the gathering, said that education is the weapon of students which when used properly can be helpful in solving complex problems. The future of any country depends on its youth power. He said that many times the fruit of one’s labour is failure, but there is a lesson in every failure. Kholumo encouraged students to promote innovation and strive to become better persons.



Pro Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Prof Rakesh Kumar Sharma said that internationalisation of education provides a unique experience to youngsters. These young minds then become global citizens who help in finding better solutions to the common global concerns. He said that, in these times of great competition, it is very important to come out as the excellent version of ourselves. Youngsters can improve the future of their countries by sharpening their skills and talent.



Guest of Honour, Education Attaché of Embassy of Republic of Uganda, Baker Nantawuna Balunywa, while declaring the foreign students as brand ambassadors of Graphic Era, said that it is vital to get degrees, but it is more important to turn the challenges of life into opportunities. He said that students should hone their skills with hard work and determination so that wherever they go in the world they always leave a positive impact.

The students got their degrees for courses like MBA, MSc, BBA, BSc, and BA.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh and Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Sanjay Jasola administered the oath to the degree holders. Registrar of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr DK Joshi led the academic procession.

Dean, International Affairs, Dr DR Gangodkar proposed the vote of thanks. Dr MP Singh convened the ceremony. The parents of these students were also present, while some parents attended the convocation ceremony via online mode.