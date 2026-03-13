Those Seven Runs, That One Intention

By Roli Shukla

India won the ICC T-20 World Championship 2026 on 8 March. A well deserving victory and the title of world champions is being applauded, celebrated and praised by all sports enthusiasts and fans in India and around the world. The credit goes to the commitment, hard work and dedication of team India and supporting staff. For me, personally, the game of Cricket has often produced unforgettable contests once in a while – that is when cricket gives me something more than just a result. It gives me a spectacle that celebrates courage, skill, resilience, and the spirit of sport itself. During the ICC T-20 World Championship 2026 the moment came when India played England in the semifinals — a match where nearly 500 runs were scored, where the pressure never loosened its grip, and where both teams played cricket of the highest quality.

When the dust finally settled, India had edged past England by a narrow margin of seven runs, but the scoreboard told only a part of the story. What truly defined the match was the collective intention, belief and positive attitude shown by Team India.

It was a contest for ages. High-scoring matches in T20 cricket are thrilling by nature, but when both teams keep answering each other with courage and skill, the match becomes a narrative of momentum swings and nerve. From the very beginning, India’s approach was positive and purposeful. There was no panic, no rush — just clarity of intent. Each player seemed aware of his role and executed it with calm confidence.

The innings of Sanju Samson stood out as a pillar of the Indian batting effort. Samson combined elegance with composure, anchoring the innings while ensuring the scoring rate remained healthy. His stroke play carried a sense of balance — never reckless, never timid. Alongside him, contributions came from several teammates. Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dubey, and Tilak Varma all played sensible and responsible knocks. None of them tried to dominate the spotlight; instead, they strengthened the team’s collective effort. This is often the hallmark of great teams — the ability to value partnership over individual glory.

A match of such magnitude tests, not just skill but leadership. The captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav was one of the defining aspects of India’s performance. In T20 cricket, captains have seconds — sometimes mere instincts — to make decisions that could decide the outcome. Field placements, bowling rotations, and reading the flow of the game become critical. Suryakumar’s decisions showed clarity and courage. His bowling changes came at crucial moments, breaking England’s rhythm just when they seemed poised to surge ahead.

Great captains and leaders in cricket history as well as in any other arena of life have often been remembered not merely for their skills but for their ability to read the game or situation. In this match, Suryakumar demonstrated that instinctive understanding. If batting built the foundation of India’s performance, bowling provided the decisive edge. When England mounted a fierce chase, the pressure intensified. In such moments, bowlers must rely on experience, discipline, and courage. That is where Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is regarded as one of the finest bowlers in modern cricket. Bumrah delivered crucial overs when the match seemed to tilt towards England. His accuracy and calm temperament under pressure slowed England’s momentum and created opportunities for India.

Moments like these remind us of a famous sporting truth often repeated by former Australian captain Steve Waugh: “Pressure is something you feel when you don’t know what you’re doing.” In contrast, Bumrah looked like a bowler who knew exactly what he was doing.

In life, a small incident can change the direction your life might take! Similarly, in cricket, the smallest moment can alter the fate of an entire match. A dropped catch can shift momentum; a brilliant catch can revive belief. The saying “catches win matches” proved true once again when Axar Patel produced a superb catch at a crucial stage. It was not just a display of athleticism but also of alertness and commitment. Such moments remind you that cricket is a team sport where every player — whether batting, bowling or fielding — contributes to the final outcome.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of India’s victory was the spirit with which the team played. Every player, even the ones who were struggling to give their best, appeared to be invested in the team’s success. There was visible encouragement in the field, belief in each other’s abilities, and a positive outlook even during tense moments. This collective energy is often what separates great teams from merely talented ones. “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.” Team India’s performance in this semifinal seemed to embody that very philosophy.

For me matches like these transcend statistics. They remind fans like us why sport occupies such an important place in human culture. Cricket, particularly in India, is more than a game. It is a shared emotional experience of the most populated country in the world! On nights like these, millions of fans ranging from a business tycoon to a street vendor, watch the game with hope, anxiety, and joy. Team seeks support from everywhere and support for Team India comes not only from everyday fans but also from former cricketers and celebrities who celebrate the spirit of the match. Former players often remind us that cricket is ultimately about respect for the game. As a legendary cricketer once said: “People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones.”

The Indian team seemed to carry that mindset — turning pressure into performance. The semi-final match was an example for me because although India won by seven runs, it would be unfair to describe England simply as a losing side. They played with courage and determination, pushing India until the very last moments of the match. Great contests elevate both teams, and this semifinal will likely be remembered as a classic example of competitive yet respectful cricket. The real winner was the sport itself.

Any sport at its best reflects the highest human values — courage, perseverance, discipline and respect for hard work and dedication. When two teams compete fiercely yet fairly, they remind us that rivalry does not diminish respect. Instead, it enhances it. On this extraordinary night, that spirit was visible everywhere — in the players’ determination, the captain’s leadership, the bowlers’ composure, and the supporters’ passion. For Team India, this semifinal victory represented more than just a step toward the trophy. It reflected the strength of a team united by purpose and belief. Victories built on collective effort often become the most meaningful. They reinforce trust among players and inspire millions of supporters who follow the team with unwavering loyalty. As the stadium lights dimmed and the celebrations began, one truth stood clear: cricket had given fans a memory that would be cherished for years. In the end, the seven-run margin mattered less than the spirit and the intention behind it. Because sometimes the most beautiful victories are not just about winning — they are about how the game is played. And on this remarkable night, Team India played it with one intention – to win.

(Roli Shukla is an Author and Educator based in Thane, Maharashtra.)