THPS bids adieu to batch of 2021-22

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Mar: The Himalayan Public School, recently, held the farewell of class XII of the batch 2021-22 and a good luck party for class X.

Also present on the occasion were School Chairman Dr Aditya Arya, Secretary Archita Chaudhary, Vice Chairman (Finance) Ayush Arya, Principal Dr Ena Banerjee, Chief Guest Nimesh Shah and Mitu Shah.

The gala ceremony, organised for the students of class XII, included music, dance, ramp walk and games.

The formal function included a Havan ceremony and the felicitation of class XII students by the school’s Chairman, Secretary, Principal and the Vice Principal.

The highlight was the emotional bond between the students and the school staff that was reflected in the speeches, performances as well as in the decorations. The students of class IX & XI worked long hours to display their affection for their seniors through the arrangements. Shubham Negi was presented the title of Mr- ISC 2021-22 and Nandini Maurya was Ms ISC 2021-22. Nandini Maurya and Divyanshu Kaintura were declared the ‘Pride of THPS’. The Best Supporting Students title was given to Atharva Gairola and Anshika Thapliyal.