Tiranga spreads message of patriotism in Mussoorie; pain of Partition recalled

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 14 Aug: On the eve of Independence Day, a poignant blend of patriotism and the remembrance of the pain of the country’s Partition was witnessed in Mussoorie on Friday. A Tiranga distribution programme was organised at the Kulri police outpost by the Mussoorie unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Subsequently, ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ was observed at the Martyrs’ Memorial; lamps were lit to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the Partition, and a silence was observed in their honour.

BJP workers and local residents participated enthusiastically in the Tiranga distribution programme held at Kulri. While distributing the tricolour, the message conveyed was to hoist the national flag at every home and celebrate Independence Day with a spirit of patriotism. The atmosphere was imbued with patriotism, filled with slogans and the presence of the tricolour.

BJP Mussoorie Mandal President Rajat Agrawal stated that the Tiranga is a symbol of the nation’s honour, pride, and glory. He noted that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is not limited merely to hoisting the flag at homes but is an initiative to connect every citizen with their duties and responsibilities towards the nation. He added that efforts have been made to ensure the Tiranga reaches as many households in Mussoorie as possible so that the entire city appears adorned in the colours of the national flag on Independence Day.

Following this, the atmosphere turned solemn and emotional during the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ programme held at the Martyrs’ Memorial. Tributes were paid to those killed during the Partition by lighting lamps. Those present observed silence to reflect on the suffering of families who lost their loved ones and endured the pain of displacement during the country’s Partition.

Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani remarked that ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ reminds us of that painful chapter in history which can never be forgotten. She stated that while the tragedy of Partition impacted the lives of millions, today’s generation should learn from that suffering and resolve to further strengthen the country’s unity, integrity, and brotherhood. She remarked that organising such events ahead of Independence Day not only connects the youth with the nation’s history but also instills in them a sense of responsibility towards the country. There is a need today to rise above mutual differences and prioritise national interest and social harmony. BJP Mandal President Rajat Agrawal noted that independence was achieved after a long struggle and countless sacrifices. Reflecting on the tragedy of Partition, he emphasised the need to learn from history and build a society where unity, brotherhood, and the national interest remain paramount.

BJP workers, office-bearers, and local residents participated in both events. Several individuals, including Jagjit Kukreja, Vijay Vindwan, Gud Mohan Rana, Sachin Pawar, and Sachin Agrawal, were present on the occasion.