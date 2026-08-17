Garhwal Varsity VC meets Bharasar University VC; Collaboration Discussed

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Srinagar (Garhwal), 14 Aug: Professor BP Bhatt, Vice-Chancellor of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Bharasar, paid a courtesy visit on Professor Shriprakash Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, on Friday. During the meeting, the two Vice-Chancellors held detailed discussions on various academic issues.

During the meeting, Prof BP Bhatt also shared fond memories of his time as a student at Garhwal University. He said that he has had a long-standing and close association with Garhwal University. He emphasised the need for better coordination and academic collaboration between the two universities in the fields of horticulture and forestry.

The two Vice-Chancellors discussed the possibilities of working together in horticulture, forestry, research, and other academic activities, with the aim of benefiting students and research scholars. They said that collaboration among experts and faculty members of the two institutions could give a new direction to research and innovation.

On the occasion, both sides also agreed to further strengthen academic cooperation between the two universities in the future. Prof Mohan Singh Panwar, Dean of Promotions; Prof RS Negi, Director of the Chauras Campus; and Prof Deepak Kumar, Chief Proctor, among others, were present.